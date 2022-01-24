Advertisement

Supreme Court to hear challenge to race in college admissions

FILE - The Supreme Court is shown, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci,...
FILE - The Supreme Court is shown, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The conservative-dominated Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a challenge to the consideration of race in college admissions, adding another blockbuster case to a term with abortion, guns, religion and COVID-19 already on the agenda.

The court said it will take up lawsuits claiming that Harvard, a private institution, and the University of North Carolina, a state school, discriminate against Asian American applicants. A decision against the schools could mean the end of affirmative action in college admissions.

Lower courts rejected the challenges, citing more than 40 years of high court rulings that allow colleges and universities to consider race in admissions decisions. But the colleges and universities must do so in a narrowly tailored way to promote diversity.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Couple in Knott County delivers baby in truck on the way to the hospital
Couple in Knott County deliver baby in truck on the way to the hospital
Police car
Kentucky State Police investigating shooting in Harlan County
Gov. Beshear said more than 440 National guardsmen are helping out at hospitals across Kentucky.
As Kentucky posts record-high COVID cases, positivity rate, Gov. Beshear & Dr. Stack hope omicron’s peak is near
Scam alert
Deputies investigating phone scam in Laurel County
School education
Perry County Schools plan to use NTI days as COVID-19 cases climb

Latest News

Police vehicles are parked on the grounds of Heidelberg University in Heidelberg, Germany,...
4 wounded in Germany university shooting; gunman dead
State Sen. Ray Rodrigues makes a point during a Senate Committee on Reapportionment hearing in...
Democrats make surprising inroads in redistricting fight
Julian Assange greets supporters outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London, May 19, 2017.
Assange wins first stage in effort to appeal US extradition
Savanna Puckett was found shot inside her burning home.
Tennessee deputy found shot to death inside burning home, sheriff’s office says