Police: Man arrested on several charges, accused of holding woman against her will

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is facing charges following an altercation at a home in Corbin.

On Friday, Knox County deputies responded to a home on KY 1232. When they arrived, they witnessed a man trying to escape out the back door.

They quickly took the man, later identified as Charles Gray, 39, of Corbin, into custody. Deputies found a woman inside the home who told them Gray raped and sexually abused her.

Gray is charged with rape, sexual abuse, terroristic threatening and fleeing and evading police.

He was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

