Advertisement

Man charged with murder after hit and run

Authorities say a man was left for a dead after a hit and run crash on Saturday afternoon.
Authorities say a man was left for a dead after a hit and run crash on Saturday afternoon.(Rowan County Coroner)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a fatal hit and run accident over the weekend.

Rowan County Coroner John Northcutt says his office was called to Oak Grove Road Saturday afternoon, where a 91-year-old man was found dead.

The victim, identified as Lonnie Leach of Morehead was found beside the roadway on Rt. 1167 and appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.

On Sunday afternoon, Detective Donnie Hall with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office arrested Andy Baldridge, 44 and took the suspect to the Rowan County Detention Center.

He’s being charged with murder, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid and possession of marijuana.

Rowan County Attorney Cecil Watkins and Commonwealth Attorney Ronnie Goldy assisted in the arrest.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash
KSP: Single-car crash kills one, injures another in Floyd county
Couple in Knott County delivers baby in truck on the way to the hospital
Couple in Knott County delivers baby in truck on the way to the hospital
Police Lights.
KSP investigating Deadly Crash in Pike County
Scam alert
Deputies investigating phone scam in Laurel County
Kentucky house bill proposing major changes for EMS providers
EMS, hospital association at odds over proposed Ky. House bill

Latest News

South Dakota House Education Committee opts not to pass governor's public school prayer bill.
Harlan County High School going virtual as Covid-19 cases increases
James I. Thacker
Family of late Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy reflects on his life and legacy ten years after he was killed
2022 BG Bridal Expo
Over 300 brides-to-be attend 8th annual SOKY Bridal Expo
Corbin WR Treyveon Longmire commits to Eastern Kentucky