Advertisement

Hazard First Baptist Church mourns loss of beloved former Minister of Music

Ron Sholar
Ron Sholar(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard First Baptist Church members are mourning the death of their former Minister of Music.

Ron Sholar’s death was announced Sunday at the age of 90.

He was in Hazard for nearly 20 years from 1981 to 2000.

Church members said they remember how welcoming he made them feel.

No word yet on funeral arrangements.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Couple in Knott County delivers baby in truck on the way to the hospital
Couple in Knott County deliver baby in truck on the way to the hospital
Police car
Kentucky State Police investigating shooting in Harlan County
Scam alert
Deputies investigating phone scam in Laurel County
Gov. Beshear said more than 440 National guardsmen are helping out at hospitals across Kentucky.
As Kentucky posts record-high COVID cases, positivity rate, Gov. Beshear & Dr. Stack hope omicron’s peak is near
School education
Perry County Schools plan to use NTI days as COVID-19 cases climb

Latest News

Omicron wave leaves US food banks scrambling for volunteers
WYMT Partly Cloudy
Fairly mild start to the new work and school week
Sgt. Randall Massengill of THP's CIRT Team
Arrangements set for Tennessee Highway Patrol sergeant’s funeral service
Lexington-based plumber Joe Barker says insulation is the key to helping prevent pipes from...
Lexington plumber offers tips on how to avoid frozen, burst pipes as weather-related calls increase