Hazard First Baptist Church mourns loss of beloved former Minister of Music

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard First Baptist Church members are mourning the death of their former Minister of Music.

Ron Sholar’s death was announced Sunday at the age of 90.

He was in Hazard for nearly 20 years from 1981 to 2000.

Church members said they remember how welcoming he made them feel.

No word yet on funeral arrangements.

