Harlan County High School going virtual as Covid-19 cases increases

By Keaton Hall
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 8:31 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County High School will be using a TRI day Monday, January 24th as the school struggles with staffing shortages.

In a recent Facebook post, officials with Harlan County public schools said several staff members are in quarantine until Tuesday, and they do not have enough substitute teachers to cover their classes.

The post clarifies that all other Harlan County public schools will be in-person, as normal, saying “all elementary schools have manageable numbers of staff who will be absent due to the Coronavirus.”

Substitute teachers who were going to be filling in for the high school are being moved to elementary schools.

