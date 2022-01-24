Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: Appalachian communities can now apply for community and economic development grants

(Source: KFVS)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentucky communities looking for a little help to complete some local projects can now apply for their slice of a funding pie.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday the Kentucky Division of Abandoned Mine Lands is accepting applications for the 2022 Abandoned Mine Lands Economic Revitalization, also known as AMLER, grant funding. This was previously known as the Abandoned Mine Lands (AML) program. The deadline to submit an application is April 1st.

“These grants are creating hundreds of jobs and a strong economic future in our Eastern Kentucky counties,” Gov. Beshear said in a news release. “We are ready to receive applications and award more funds to help build that better Kentucky for all of our families and communities.”

Each application must include details of economic and community advantages along with a connection to coal mining.

Since the program’s inception, 63 projects in 23 counties have been selected for $138 million in funding.

You can find the application here.

