Dr. Steven Stack gives COVID-19 update after Gov. Andy Beshear’s son tests positive for COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The Commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, Dr. Steven Stack, gave Monday’s COVID-19 update after a brief virtual update on tornado debris removal from Governor Andy Beshear.

Gov. Beshear gave that update from the Governor’s Mansion after his son, Will, tested positive for COVID-19. The governor said his son is fully vaccinated and boosted and it doing fine. The rest of the Beshear family has thus far tested negative.

Dr. Stack reported that the last week was the highest number of weekly cases the Commonwealth has seen so far, with 81,473 new cases reported.

In the full report for Monday, Dr. Stack announced 3,912 new cases, bringing the total case count to 1,085,051.

That’s after a total of more than 25,000 new cases over the weekend.

The state’s positivity rate now sits at 33.06%.

785 of the new cases were children 18 and younger. 2,326 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 440 people remain in the ICU, with 257 on a ventilator.

The Governor also announced 22 new deaths on Monday, bringing the state’s overall death toll to 12,763.

Harlan County leads the state with an incidence rate of 332.3.

All 120 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.

