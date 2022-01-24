Frigid temps temporarily return

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After another afternoon above freezing today, we’ve got another front to watch on the way, and this one could bring a little bit more wintry weather.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

After mostly sunny skies through the day today, we’ve got an increase in cloud cover coming our way overnight as our next system heads our way. That cloud cover will act like a blanket, preventing us from falling all that much to finish out the night. Lows fall to near freezing.

Our next front looks poised to work into the region during the day on Tuesday. Most of us wake up near freezing, with plenty of clouds and maybe even a few snow showers as the front works through. Not looking at a ton of moisture with this one, so accumulations appear unlikely. Highs in the middle to upper 30s occur early as cold air builds in late. Overnight lows fall back into the upper teens as skies clear out overnight.

Midweek and Beyond

It’s an up-and-down back half of the week for the mountains as we’re stuck on either side of two systems. Things stay cold but sunny for Wednesday with highs only in the lower to middle 30s, with overnight lows in the low to middle teens overnight. Things change big time ahead of a late week system, with highs on Thursday climbing up into the middle 40s with mostly sunny skies.

However, clouds begin to work in later Thursday night with the potential for a few snow showers once again on the table. Moisture is still a question with this system...but cold air is not. Even more cold air pours into the mountains with lows Thursday night in the 20s and highs only getting into the 30s by Friday. Even with sunshine’s return to the region on Saturday, things stay chilly with highs in the 30s on Saturday, with a seasonable warmup appearing possible by Sunday.

