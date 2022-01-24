Advertisement

Fairly mild start to the new work and school week

WYMT Partly Cloudy(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 1:58 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a fairly quiet weekend, the nice trend continues into the new week. Some changes are on the way at times though.

Today and Tonight

Look for a mix of sun and clouds for much of your Monday. Temperatures should top out in the mid to upper 40s for most of us. More clouds will move in late ahead of a cold front that could bring us a few stray rain chances overnight. Most locations will drop to around freezing by Tuesday morning.

Extended Forecast

Whatever the temperature is where you live at midnight will be your daytime high for Tuesday. Temps will continue to fall throughout the day eventually ending up in the upper teens to around 20 overnight. Mostly cloudy skies with some chances for rain or snow are possible Tuesday morning before skies start to clear by Tuesday night.

Wednesday and Thursday look mainly sunny, with a few more clouds late Thursday ahead of another system on Friday. Highs on Wednesday stay chilly, only topping out in the low 30s before falling to the mid-teens under clear skies that night. Thursday will be a little warmer, topping out in the mid to upper 40s.

A second cold front looks to move in Thursday night and will knock us back into the upper 20s or low 30s by Friday morning. It could also bring some snow showers with it on Friday. It’s still early in the week, so we’ll keep you posted on that chance as we get closer.

Have a good week!

