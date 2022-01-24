AP Poll: Cats hold on after road loss

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a heated loss against newly-minted No. 1 Auburn, Kentucky remains at No. 12 in this week’s AP College Basketball Poll.

Auburn Gonzaga Arizona Baylor Kansas Purdue UCLA Houston (T7) Duke Michigan State Wisconsin Kentucky Texas Tech Villanova USC Ohio State Providence Tennessee LSU Connecticut Xavier Marquette Iowa State Illinois Davidson

Others receiving votes: BYU 120, Alabama 77, Texas 61, Colorado State 57, Florida State 50, Loyola Chicago 21, Oregon 19, Wake Forest 12, Murray State 10, Indiana 10, Iowa 8, TCU 6, Miami (FL) 4, Saint Mary’s 3, Boise State 3, Florida 3, Wyoming 2, Seton Hall 1, Iona 1

