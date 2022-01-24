Advertisement

AP Poll: Cats hold on after road loss

Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin (0) dunks the ball against Auburn during the first half of an...
Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin (0) dunks the ball against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a heated loss against newly-minted No. 1 Auburn, Kentucky remains at No. 12 in this week’s AP College Basketball Poll.

  1. Auburn
  2. Gonzaga
  3. Arizona
  4. Baylor
  5. Kansas
  6. Purdue
  7. UCLA
  8. Houston (T7)
  9. Duke
  10. Michigan State
  11. Wisconsin
  12. Kentucky
  13. Texas Tech
  14. Villanova
  15. USC
  16. Ohio State
  17. Providence
  18. Tennessee
  19. LSU
  20. Connecticut
  21. Xavier
  22. Marquette
  23. Iowa State
  24. Illinois
  25. Davidson

Others receiving votes: BYU 120, Alabama 77, Texas 61, Colorado State 57, Florida State 50, Loyola Chicago 21, Oregon 19, Wake Forest 12, Murray State 10, Indiana 10, Iowa 8, TCU 6, Miami (FL) 4, Saint Mary’s 3, Boise State 3, Florida 3, Wyoming 2, Seton Hall 1, Iona 1

