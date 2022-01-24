AP Poll: Cats hold on after road loss
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a heated loss against newly-minted No. 1 Auburn, Kentucky remains at No. 12 in this week’s AP College Basketball Poll.
- Auburn
- Gonzaga
- Arizona
- Baylor
- Kansas
- Purdue
- UCLA
- Houston (T7)
- Duke
- Michigan State
- Wisconsin
- Kentucky
- Texas Tech
- Villanova
- USC
- Ohio State
- Providence
- Tennessee
- LSU
- Connecticut
- Xavier
- Marquette
- Iowa State
- Illinois
- Davidson
Others receiving votes: BYU 120, Alabama 77, Texas 61, Colorado State 57, Florida State 50, Loyola Chicago 21, Oregon 19, Wake Forest 12, Murray State 10, Indiana 10, Iowa 8, TCU 6, Miami (FL) 4, Saint Mary’s 3, Boise State 3, Florida 3, Wyoming 2, Seton Hall 1, Iona 1
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.