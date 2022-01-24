Advertisement

Antibody treatment for Omicron variant in short supply

By Emily Bennett
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - For more than one year, monoclonal antibody treatments have been the go-to treatment for COVID-19.

“Up to recently we, and other hospitals and organizations nationwide were using regeneron and bamlanivimab,” said Dr. Charbel Salem King’s Daughters Chief Medical Officer.

Now, Dr. Salem says two of the three FDA approved antibody treatments are not effective against the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

“The crushing majority of the tests are suggestive that right now, we’re dealing with a 95 to 100% Omicron predominance,” said Dr. Salem.

The antibody treatment effective, sotrovimab, is in short supply, nationwide, and it is distributed by the federal government.

“The production of that antibody has not caught up with the demand,” said Dr. Salem. “We get what we get, and whatever number of treatments we have we will select the patients that we know are at the highest risk of developing a severe illness.”

Many days, Dr. Salem says King’s Daughters Medical Center does not have any treatments available.

They have developed a way to identify patients within their network who have the highest risks to develop complications, and they are the patients who receive the few treatments they are given.

“We’d love to have more antibodies, because we know there are more patients that we’d like to treat, and a very limited number we’re treating right now. But again, this is a situation that’s totally out of our hand and we’re doing the best we can with what we get,” said Dr. Salem.

If you test positive and cannot receive a treatment, Dr. Salem says there are several things you can do such as stay hydrated and try to move and not stay in bed all day.

He say it’s also key to sleep on your stomach.

“That helps with opening up your lungs,” he said.

Dr. Salem says it’s important to keep an eye on your oxygen levels during your positive diagnosis.

“If your oxygen saturation number is below a certain number, typically it’s less than 90 to 95% range, this is where you want to seek a more higher level of care,” said. Dr. Salem.

Dr. Salem does say a lower percentage of patients need to be hospitalized with the Omicron variant, and he’s seeing about half as many people hospitalized than with the Delta variant.

