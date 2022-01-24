Advertisement

17 lbs. of marijuana found during Kentucky traffic stop, state police say

Michael Davis, Jr., 31.
Michael Davis, Jr., 31.(Kentucky State Police)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - State police say a traffic stop led to the discovery of several pounds of marijuana.

According to Kentucky State Police, troopers stopped a car around 9 p.m. Sunday on the I-65 southbound exit ramp in Elizabethtown, at the 94-mile marker, for traffic violations.

During the stop, troopers detected a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle being driven by 31-year-old Michael Davis, Jr., of Pembroke Pines, Calif.

KSP says they found approximately 17 pounds of suspected marijuana in a duffel bag and the spare tire area of the vehicle’s trunk.

Davis was arrested on charges of trafficking in marijuana, failure to or improper signal, license to be in possession and license plate not legible.

The investigation is ongoing.

