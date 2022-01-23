Trent Noah hangs 66 in Harlan County’s marathon win over Cordia

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It appears that third time’s the charm for Trent Noah.

For the third time in less than a week, and the fourth time this sseason, Harlan County’s Trent Noah has broken the school’s single-game scoring record, hanging a staggering 66 points against Cordia in the Black Bears’ 128-105.

For the season, Noah is averaging 28.6 points per game. He leads the 13th Region in total points scored and acerage points per game.

