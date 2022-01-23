Advertisement

Trent Noah hangs 66 in Harlan County’s marathon win over Cordia

Harlan County wins double overtime thriller over Knott Central
Harlan County wins double overtime thriller over Knott Central
By John Lowe
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It appears that third time’s the charm for Trent Noah.

For the third time in less than a week, and the fourth time this sseason, Harlan County’s Trent Noah has broken the school’s single-game scoring record, hanging a staggering 66 points against Cordia in the Black Bears’ 128-105.

For the season, Noah is averaging 28.6 points per game. He leads the 13th Region in total points scored and acerage points per game.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash
KSP: Single-car crash kills one, injures another in Floyd county
KDPH COVID-19 map as of Jan. 20, 2022
Health experts explain why COVID infections may be rising in specific Kentucky counties
Police Lights.
KSP investigating Deadly Crash in Pike County
FILE - This photo shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.
FBI: Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito’s murder in notebook
KRDHD suspends calling positive COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) runs downfield before being tackled by...
Evan McPherson kicks the Bengals into the AFC Championship game
Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin (0) dunks the ball against Auburn during the first half of an...
Injury to Washington dooms Kentucky against Auburn
Reed Sheppard taking a shot against Lexington Catholic on Dec. 29, 2021.
Friday night mountain basketball scores
WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime - January 21, 2022