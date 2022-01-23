Trent Noah hangs 66 in Harlan County’s marathon win over Cordia
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It appears that third time’s the charm for Trent Noah.
For the third time in less than a week, and the fourth time this sseason, Harlan County’s Trent Noah has broken the school’s single-game scoring record, hanging a staggering 66 points against Cordia in the Black Bears’ 128-105.
For the season, Noah is averaging 28.6 points per game. He leads the 13th Region in total points scored and acerage points per game.
