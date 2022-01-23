Advertisement

Tennessee clinic owner sentenced to 14 years in opioid case

Evidence showed Allen illegally prescribed pills to three women with whom he had sexual relationships,
Allen, of Venice, Florida, also must serve three years probation.
Allen, of Venice, Florida, also must serve three years probation.(Live 5)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee clinic owner has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for illegally prescribing about 15,000 opioid pills to patients, including one who died, federal prosecutors said.

Mark Daniel Allen, 64, was sentenced Friday after he was convicted in September of unlawfully distributing controlled substances and maintaining a drug-involved premises, the U.S. attorney’s office in Chattanooga said.

Evidence showed Allen illegally prescribed pills to three women with whom he had sexual relationships, and to a man who later died.

Allen, of Venice, Florida, also must serve three years probation.

The FBI, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Manchester Police Department and the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash
KSP: Single-car crash kills one, injures another in Floyd county
KDPH COVID-19 map as of Jan. 20, 2022
Health experts explain why COVID infections may be rising in specific Kentucky counties
Police Lights.
KSP investigating Deadly Crash in Pike County
FILE - This photo shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.
FBI: Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito’s murder in notebook
KRDHD suspends calling positive COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Invest 606
13 Eastern Kentucky finalists take part in the Invest 606 Demo Day event
Lex. road crews continue to fix potholes amid winter storms
WATCH | Lex. road crews continue to fix potholes amid winter storms
Ways to stay safe when hiking during the winter season
Ways to stay safe when hiking during the winter season
Scam alert
Deputies investigating phone scam in Laurel County