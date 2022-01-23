Advertisement

Saturday night basketball scores from the mountains and more

The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles Gazaway, WAVE 3 News)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Boys’ and girls’ basketball scores from January 22, 2022.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Oneida Baptist 54, Barbourville 37

Estill County 47, No. 9 Bell County 74

Henry Clay 70, Clay County 44

Phelps 33, Floyd Central 85

Cordia 105, No. 6 Harlan County 128

No. 7 Breathitt County 68, Highlands 86

Clinton County 58, Jackson County 67

Betsy Layne 59, Knott Central 43

Tates Creek 65, No. 5 Knox Central 72

Lee County 58, Leslie County 76

Powell County 59, Letcher Central 84

No. 8 Lawrence County 65, Pike Central 60

Morgan County 57, Raceland 80

Whitley County 53, Rockcastle County 73

Jenkins 70, Rose Hill Christian 51

Lincoln County 74, Southwestern 45

Pineville 58, Thomas Walker (Va.) 65

Martin County 81, Tolsia (W.Va.) 60

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Somerset 55, Bell County 89

East Ridge 32, Breathitt County 58

Perry Central 56, Clay County 28

Rockcastle County 63, Clinton County 49

Buckhorn 35, No. 5 Corbin 68

Lee County 52, Cordia 15

Phelps 34, Magoffin County 44

Boyd County 40, No. 1 Pikeville 47

Knott Central 61, Powell County 47

Campbellsville 26, No. 7 Pulaski County 54

Whitley County 48, Russell County 37

Simon Kenton 53, No. 4 Southwestern 68

Pineville 45, Thomas Walker (Va.) 58

Newport 72, Williamsburg 35

Belfry, Floyd Central (NOT REPORTED)

