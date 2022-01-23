Saturday night basketball scores from the mountains and more
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Boys’ and girls’ basketball scores from January 22, 2022.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Oneida Baptist 54, Barbourville 37
Estill County 47, No. 9 Bell County 74
Henry Clay 70, Clay County 44
Phelps 33, Floyd Central 85
Cordia 105, No. 6 Harlan County 128
No. 7 Breathitt County 68, Highlands 86
Clinton County 58, Jackson County 67
Betsy Layne 59, Knott Central 43
Tates Creek 65, No. 5 Knox Central 72
Lee County 58, Leslie County 76
Powell County 59, Letcher Central 84
No. 8 Lawrence County 65, Pike Central 60
Morgan County 57, Raceland 80
Whitley County 53, Rockcastle County 73
Jenkins 70, Rose Hill Christian 51
Lincoln County 74, Southwestern 45
Pineville 58, Thomas Walker (Va.) 65
Martin County 81, Tolsia (W.Va.) 60
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Somerset 55, Bell County 89
East Ridge 32, Breathitt County 58
Perry Central 56, Clay County 28
Rockcastle County 63, Clinton County 49
Buckhorn 35, No. 5 Corbin 68
Lee County 52, Cordia 15
Phelps 34, Magoffin County 44
Boyd County 40, No. 1 Pikeville 47
Knott Central 61, Powell County 47
Campbellsville 26, No. 7 Pulaski County 54
Whitley County 48, Russell County 37
Simon Kenton 53, No. 4 Southwestern 68
Pineville 45, Thomas Walker (Va.) 58
Newport 72, Williamsburg 35
Belfry, Floyd Central (NOT REPORTED)
