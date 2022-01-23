Advertisement

Perry County Schools plan to use NTI days as COVID-19 cases climb

School education
School education(WILX)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Schools Superintendent Jonathan Jett announced his school district will use NTI days as COVID-19 cases climb across the county.

“We currently have many employees that are positive and required to isolate or quarantine due to close contact which is a minimum of 5 days,” the Superintendent said in a Facebook post.

“This creates issues with being able to transport all students to and from school as well as properly supervise them when they are in class,” Jett added.

The district plans to use NTI days from January 24-28.

Jett said these days will count as instructional days, and the last day for students is currently May 6, 2022.

The school district will deliver meals to students on Tuesday, January 25.

If you need meals, you can call 606-439-5813 and ask for The Food Service Department.

“My goal is to reevaluate the situation next weekend, and, hopefully, return back to in-person instruction beginning January 31, 2022,” Jett said.

