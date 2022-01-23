Advertisement

Over 300 brides-to-be attend 8th annual SOKY Bridal Expo

2022 BG Bridal Expo
2022 BG Bridal Expo(Lauren McCally)
By Lauren McCally
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Over 300 brides-to-be were able to start making their wedding day dreams a reality with the help of the 8th annual 2022 Bridal Expo at the WKU Knicely Conference Center early Sunday afternoon.

“The thing that I love most about this show is that it’s truly a bridal show,” Tootie Finkbone said, “Nearly every vendor has a direct connection to the bride or groom or wedding day.”

Over 75 different vendors participated in Sunday’s event and brides were able to browse everything from jewelry to wedding cakes, dresses, and decorations.

“I’m getting married September 24. And I needed some more details such as centerpieces, some decoration, some lighting. And I also found ways to pay for myself the week before the wedding,” said Holly-Ann Carter, one of the brides-to-be participating in the expo, “And so I found so many things here that I didn’t even know I needed.”

And the expo was not just for the brides, attendees were able to bring a group of people with them including the groom. Finkbone also talked a little bit about what it took to set up for the day’s events.

“Oh, it takes a village. It literally takes a village. But all the vendors put so much into their booth. They’re just beautiful. I have a good team of people that come together,” she said.

The brides-to-be also had the opportunity to win prizes from vendors as well as a few grand prizes which included a wedding cake and DJ.

“It’s just been a great day and I want to thank all the vendors and the broads for attending,” Finkbone said.

