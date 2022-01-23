Advertisement

Kentucky State Police investigating shooting in Harlan County

By Keaton Hall
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) Troopers are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning in Harlan County.

KSP Post 10 received a call of a shooting on Skidmore Cemetery Road in the Cranks Creek community of Harlan County.

According to a release by the KSP, a man was visiting a home on Skidmore Cemetery Road and an argument followed.

A shooting occurred, and one man was taken to Harlan ARH and later flown to Holston Valley Medical Center for his injuries.

His condition is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made. Troopers said this is an isolated event and the community is not in danger.

We will continue to update this story when details become available.

