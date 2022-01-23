Evan McPherson kicks the Bengals into the AFC Championship game

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With their first-ever road playoff win, the Cincinnati Bengals have punched their ticket to the AFC Championship.

Rookie kicker Evan McPherson was 4/4 in field goals, including in the final second of the game to avoid overtime and beat the top-seeded Tennessee Titans 19-16.

The Bengals will face either Buffalo or Kansas City on the road for the AFC Championship.

