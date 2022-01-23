Advertisement

Evan McPherson kicks the Bengals into the AFC Championship game

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) runs downfield before being tackled by...
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) runs downfield before being tackled by Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) in the second quarter during an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.(Albert Cesare/ The Cincinnati Enquirer)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With their first-ever road playoff win, the Cincinnati Bengals have punched their ticket to the AFC Championship.

Rookie kicker Evan McPherson was 4/4 in field goals, including in the final second of the game to avoid overtime and beat the top-seeded Tennessee Titans 19-16.

The Bengals will face either Buffalo or Kansas City on the road for the AFC Championship.

