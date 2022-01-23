Advertisement

Corbin WR Treyveon Longmire commits to Eastern Kentucky

(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin’s Treyveon Longmire announced his college decision on Sunday.

In a tweet, the wide receiver said he is committing to Eastern Kentucky University.

“Extremely blessed and excited to announce my commitment to Eastern Kentucky University,” Longmire said.

The four-star athlete originally committed to Kentucky in March 2021 but decommitted in December.

He finished the 2021 season with 475 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns.

