Corbin WR Treyveon Longmire commits to Eastern Kentucky

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin’s Treyveon Longmire announced his college decision on Sunday.

In a tweet, the wide receiver said he is committing to Eastern Kentucky University.

“Extremely blessed and excited to announce my commitment to Eastern Kentucky University,” Longmire said.

The four-star athlete originally committed to Kentucky in March 2021 but decommitted in December.

He finished the 2021 season with 475 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns.

