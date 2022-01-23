Corbin WR Treyveon Longmire commits to Eastern Kentucky
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin’s Treyveon Longmire announced his college decision on Sunday.
In a tweet, the wide receiver said he is committing to Eastern Kentucky University.
“Extremely blessed and excited to announce my commitment to Eastern Kentucky University,” Longmire said.
Extremely blessed and excited to announce my commitment to Eastern Kentucky University!! #EKU @CoachDerekDay @Coach_CFRANK @EKUWWells @EKUFootball pic.twitter.com/cs1magmEJ5— Treyveon Longmire (@TreyveonLongmi1) January 23, 2022
The four-star athlete originally committed to Kentucky in March 2021 but decommitted in December.
He finished the 2021 season with 475 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns.
