Another chilly night in store, some flurries possible

WYMT Cold
WYMT Cold(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We stay cold tonight with a few snow flurries possible. However, a nice start to the work week is on tap!

Tonight through Monday night

We stay under a partly to mostly cloudy sky tonight. A few sprinkles or snow flurries are possible, but most of us stay dry. Lows fall into the lower-20s.

It is a nice start to the work week on Monday! We stay dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. High temperatures reach the middle-40s.

Into Monday night, clouds increase across the mountains. We could see a stray shower or snow shower. The best chance for this will be over our northern counties (near I-64). Low temperatures bottom out in the lower-30s.

Another Round of Arctic Air

On Tuesday, we are watching out for a few rain/snow showers. Temperatures top out in the upper-30s during the morning hours. However, by the afternoon, we fall into the mid-and-lower-20s! Lows bottom out in the mid-teens.

We stay dry and mostly sunny on Wednesday. However, it will be cold! Highs stay below-freezing in the upper-20s. Lows tumble into the mid-teens.

We remain dry and sunny on Thursday, and highs will be warmer. Temperatures top out in the lower-40s.

Next Weekend

Our next rain chance looks to come on Friday. We stay mostly cloudy with a few rain/snow showers possible. Highs reach the mid-and-upper-30s with lows falling into the upper-teens.

The weekend is looking nice and dry. We stay under a mix of Sun and clouds on Saturday with highs in the lower-30s.

On Sunday, we remain mostly sunny and much warmer. Temperatures reach the upper-40s across the area!

Chilly night ahead, watching for rain/snow showers on Sunday

