Protecting pets from frigid winter

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It has been cold in Eastern Kentucky since the beginning of January.

Snow and ice are closing roads, canceling school classes, and the region has seen outages in some areas. But the frigid weather is also spelling trouble for our pets.

“You know we do see and have seen, several cases of hypothermia every winter,” said Danika Harvey, Veterinarian Doctor at Appalachian Animal Hospital.

But there is more to prepare for than just the cold. Dr. Harvey warns that using salt to melt ice can actually cause chemical burns on the paws of animals who walk on the salt. Antifreeze is also another potentially hazardous substance for pets.

“Watch if you spill anti-freeze, make sure you clean that up because animals tend to go and drink that and it will cause poisoning,” said Tammy Noble, President of the board of the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter.

Noble recommends bringing your pets inside if you can but understands that is not always easy. She recommends using a heat lamp or insulation to keep your pets warm.

The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter currently has free straw provided by the Perry County Fiscal Court to help insulate your pets who are staying outside at night.

The Shelter also is accepting puppies and kittens who are outside in the cold, since it is difficult for their mothers to keep them all warm.

