KSP: Single-car crash kills one, injures another in Floyd county

BETSY LAYNE, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police were called to a crash off US-23 in Betsy Layne early Friday morning.

Following an investigation, they determined that the driver struck a rock embankment, which caused both the driver and passenger to be ejected.

37-year-old Casey Brown was pronounced dead at the scent by the Floyd County Coroner’s Office while 34-year-old Cammie Little was transported to a nearby hospital.

Her condition remains unknown at this time.

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.