KSP Investigating Quick Stop robbery in Elkhorn City
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Post 9 of Kentucky State Police tell us they were called to a robbery at a Quick Stop in Elkhorn City Thursday evening.
They say their initial investigation showed an unidentified man with a gun entered the business and demanded the cashier give him the money in the register before leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash.
He was last seen wearing a black ski mask, gray hooded sweatshirt, and sweatpants.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Post 9 at 606-433-7711.
