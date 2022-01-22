KSP Investigating Quick Stop robbery in Elkhorn City

ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Post 9 of Kentucky State Police tell us they were called to a robbery at a Quick Stop in Elkhorn City Thursday evening.

They say their initial investigation showed an unidentified man with a gun entered the business and demanded the cashier give him the money in the register before leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He was last seen wearing a black ski mask, gray hooded sweatshirt, and sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Post 9 at 606-433-7711.

