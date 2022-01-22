KSP investigating Deadly Crash in Pike County

VIRGIE, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police tell us they are investigating a single-truck crash that killed a man in Virgie Wednesday afternoon.

They tell us Michael Tackett was driving a 1993 Ford pickup on Indian Creek Road when his truck left the road before hitting a rock embankment and a tree.

Tackett was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation by Post 9.

