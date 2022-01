BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - In our Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week, the No. 5 Knox Central Panthers took the win over Corbin.

Knox Central scored 13 points uninterrupted right out of the gate and took a 42-38 lead at the half.

The Panthers move to 13-3 on the season, now 1-1 in region battles.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.