Juvenile in custody after break-in at post office

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in Boys Town, Neb. The United States Post Office said Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 that it has chosen Oshkosh Defense to build its next-generation mail-delivery vehicle, part of an effort to make the USPS more environmentally friendly by switching a portion of its huge fleet to electric vehicles. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)(Nati Harnik | AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says a 16-year-old boy is in custody in connection with a break-in at the Clothier Post Office. It happened on Friday.

Deputies say a post office employee told them several personal electronic devices, as well as residential packages, had been stolen from the post office.

The juvenile suspect was able to illegally get into the office where mail and packages are located, deputies say.

The post office employee was able to show deputies a tracking app, which showed one of the electronic devices at a home near the post office.

Deputies say the homeowner gave them permission to search the home, which is where deputies say they located the employee’s electronic devices as well as a stolen residential package. That’s when deputies confirmed the suspect, a 16-year-old boy, also lived at that address.

With the help of the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, they were able to make contact with the boy, who deputies say confessed to the crimes.

Charges are still pending against the juvenile.

