Injury to Washington dooms Kentucky against Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WYMT) - It just wasn’t the Wildcats’ afternoon.

An injured TyTy Washington hampered Kentucky in a 80-71 loss to No. 2 Auburn.

Washington went after he made a mid-range jumper with a little over eight minutes to play. He came down hard on Oscar Tshibwe’s foot and collapsed to the ground, grapsing his left ankle. He had to be helped off the court, but went to the locker room on his own power.

The Cats (15-4, 5-2 SEC) were on fire early in the first quarter, muscling out a 13-0 run to lead by double-digits.

Auburn (18-1, 7-0) slowly and surely started chipping away at that lead, and eventually taking the lead five minutes into the second half and never looking back.

Tshiebwe led Kentucky in his 13th double-double of the season (16 points, 14 rebounds). Sahvir Wheeler and Kellen Grady both led the scoring effort with 17 points.

Auburn’s Walker Kessler led all scorers with 19 points.

The Wildcats return to action on Tuesday at home against Mississippi State.

Final stats from the Kentucky-Auburn game (StatBroadcast)

