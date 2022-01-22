Advertisement

Friday night mountain basketball scores

Reed Sheppard taking a shot against Lexington Catholic on Dec. 29, 2021.
Reed Sheppard taking a shot against Lexington Catholic on Dec. 29, 2021.(John Lowe/WYMT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The night saw region matchups between some of our top ten teams.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Barbourville 54, Berea 41

No. 9 Bell County 43, Middlesboro 26

Betsy Layne 85, Prestonsburg 50

East Ridge 69, Magoffin County 51

Estill County 59, Powell County 47

Jackson County 69, Model 44

Johnson Central 61, Paintsville 53

No. 5 Knox Central 95, Corbin 84

No. 8 Lawrence County 73, Floyd Central 52

Madison Southern 60, No. 6Harlan County 58

Martin County 1, Belfry 0 (FORFEIT)

Menifee County 66, Owsley County 61

No. 3 North Laurel 79, Clay County 32

Pike County Central 76, Phelps 35

No. 2 Pikeville 67, Shelby Valley 36

No. 10 South Laurel 67, Whitley County 55

West Jessamine 84, Southwestern 69

Williamsburg 1, Red Bird 0 (FORFEIT)

Wolfe County 66, No. 7 Breathitt County 65

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

No. 5 Corbin 64, Harlan County 39

Estill County 49, Powell County 46

No. 8 Knox Central 68, Sayre 34

Lawrence County 66, Floyd Central 54

Morgan County 54, No. 3 Shelby Valley 53

Paintsville 56, Magoffin County 28

Prestonsburg 64, Betsy Layne 62

South Laurel 73, Whitley County 45

Wolfe County 54, Lee County 49

