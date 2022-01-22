Friday night mountain basketball scores
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The night saw region matchups between some of our top ten teams.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Barbourville 54, Berea 41
No. 9 Bell County 43, Middlesboro 26
Betsy Layne 85, Prestonsburg 50
East Ridge 69, Magoffin County 51
Estill County 59, Powell County 47
Jackson County 69, Model 44
Johnson Central 61, Paintsville 53
No. 5 Knox Central 95, Corbin 84
No. 8 Lawrence County 73, Floyd Central 52
Madison Southern 60, No. 6Harlan County 58
Martin County 1, Belfry 0 (FORFEIT)
Menifee County 66, Owsley County 61
No. 3 North Laurel 79, Clay County 32
Pike County Central 76, Phelps 35
No. 2 Pikeville 67, Shelby Valley 36
No. 10 South Laurel 67, Whitley County 55
West Jessamine 84, Southwestern 69
Williamsburg 1, Red Bird 0 (FORFEIT)
Wolfe County 66, No. 7 Breathitt County 65
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
No. 5 Corbin 64, Harlan County 39
Estill County 49, Powell County 46
No. 8 Knox Central 68, Sayre 34
Lawrence County 66, Floyd Central 54
Morgan County 54, No. 3 Shelby Valley 53
Paintsville 56, Magoffin County 28
Prestonsburg 64, Betsy Layne 62
South Laurel 73, Whitley County 45
Wolfe County 54, Lee County 49
