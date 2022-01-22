Deputies investigating phone scam in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A phone scam is being investigated in Laurel County.

According to Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy Charlie Johnson, the scammer calls people and tells them they have won $4.5 million with “Publishers Clearing House”.

People are told they must get a Visa card for $499 to collect the prize and are given a phone number to call.

The Sheriff said this is a scam to take money from unsuspecting people.

“Please do not fall prey to this attempt to steal money,” he added.

The investigation is ongoing.

