Deputies investigating phone scam in Laurel County

Scam alert
Scam alert(WALB)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A phone scam is being investigated in Laurel County.

According to Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy Charlie Johnson, the scammer calls people and tells them they have won $4.5 million with “Publishers Clearing House”.

People are told they must get a Visa card for $499 to collect the prize and are given a phone number to call.

The Sheriff said this is a scam to take money from unsuspecting people.

“Please do not fall prey to this attempt to steal money,” he added.

The investigation is ongoing.

