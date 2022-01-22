Deputies investigating phone scam in Laurel County
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A phone scam is being investigated in Laurel County.
According to Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy Charlie Johnson, the scammer calls people and tells them they have won $4.5 million with “Publishers Clearing House”.
People are told they must get a Visa card for $499 to collect the prize and are given a phone number to call.
The Sheriff said this is a scam to take money from unsuspecting people.
“Please do not fall prey to this attempt to steal money,” he added.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.