Chilly night ahead, watching for rain/snow showers on Sunday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We stay chilly and dry tonight, but our next weather system clips the region on Sunday and could bring another round of rain/snow showers.

Tonight through Sunday night

We remain dry tonight under a partly cloudy sky. Another chilly night is ahead with lows falling into the upper-teens and lower-20s.

Our next weather system will clip the region on Sunday. We stay partly sunny with some rain/snow showers possible towards the afternoon and evening hours. Our northern counties (near I-64) have the best chance of seeing precipitation from this system. Highs will reach the upper-30s and lower-40s in spots.

This will be a fast-moving clipper with limited moisture and some dry air in the mid-levels, so we are not expecting major issues with this system.

Flurries could linger into Sunday night under a mostly cloudy sky. It will be cold with lows falling into the lower-20s. Any moisture left on the roads could refreeze, so be aware of black ice if you are driving Sunday night and into Monday morning.

Next Work Week

It will be a nice start to the work week on Monday. We stay dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. Highs reach the mid-40s with lows in the lower-30s.

On Tuesday, we could see another round of rain/snow showers. Models are not agreeing on this yet, so it is something we are watching and will keep you posted. Highs reach the upper-30s with lows falling into the middle-teens.

We dry out on Wednesday under a partly cloudy sky. It will be cold! Highs only reach the upper-20s with lows in the mid-teens.

We remain dry and mostly sunny on Thursday. Temperatures top out in the upper-30s and lower-40s with lows bottoming out in the mid-20s.

Extended Forecast

On Friday, we stay mostly cloudy with some rain/snow showers possible. Again, models are not agreeing much on this yet, so check back for more updates. Temperatures stay in the upper-30s with lows falling into the lower-20s.

We look to dry out under a mix of Sun and clouds on Saturday. Highs top out in the lower-30s with lows staying in the lower-20s.

