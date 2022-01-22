Advertisement

Belfry boys’ basketball announces new head coach

Michael Hagy
Michael Hagy(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Belfry boys’ basketball team has a new head coach.

The announcement came only hours after Mark Thompson was confirmed to no longer be with the program.

Michael Hagy was named the new head coach.

He is a teacher at Belfry High School and the head baseball coach.

Hagy is the winningest coach in school history for baseball.

This will be his first head basketball coaching position.

Hagy and his brother, David Copley, both hold records at Williamson High School in West Virginia.

Copley, who is an assistant coach on the basketball team, won a state title in 1986 at Williamsburg High School.

Hagy was state runner-up and holds a West Virginia state record for scoring 44 points in a state quarterfinal game.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in early morning Pike County crash
Appalachian Family Clinic in Paintsville, Ky.
DEA, Sheriff’s Office search Paintsville Clinic
KDPH COVID-19 map as of Jan. 20, 2022
Health experts explain why COVID infections may be rising in specific Kentucky counties
Harlan Independent and County Schools officials discuss new restrictions on in-person classes
Harlan Co. Health Department blames sporting events for COVID spike
WYMT Snow
Snow showers continue early, frigid air moving in

Latest News

WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week
Longtime head coach Mark Thompson is out at Belfry.
Mark Thompson out as Belfry boys’ basketball coach
Joe Beder has returned to Hindman to coach KCC.
Knott Central officially introduces Joe Beder as head football coach
9/4/21 MFB Alabama vs Miami Alabama wide receiver Javon Baker (5) Photo by Crimson Tide Photos
Alabama WR Javon Baker announces transfer to Kentucky