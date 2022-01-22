Belfry boys’ basketball announces new head coach

BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Belfry boys’ basketball team has a new head coach.

The announcement came only hours after Mark Thompson was confirmed to no longer be with the program.

Michael Hagy was named the new head coach.

He is a teacher at Belfry High School and the head baseball coach.

Hagy is the winningest coach in school history for baseball.

This will be his first head basketball coaching position.

Hagy and his brother, David Copley, both hold records at Williamson High School in West Virginia.

Copley, who is an assistant coach on the basketball team, won a state title in 1986 at Williamsburg High School.

Hagy was state runner-up and holds a West Virginia state record for scoring 44 points in a state quarterfinal game.

