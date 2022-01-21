Advertisement

‘Wrapped in Love’: Foster agency spreads love with new blankets for children in foster care

StepStone's 2021 Wrapped in Love drive saw nearly 1,000 blankets donated for children in foster...
StepStone's 2021 Wrapped in Love drive saw nearly 1,000 blankets donated for children in foster care, but officials are hoping to have even more donated in 2022.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - StepStone Family and Youth Services offers foster children and families a safe space. From foster child therapy to foster parent training, StepStone helps find kids safe and loving homes.

“We make sure that every kid has a place to call home,” said StepStone Recruiter and Trainer Sherry Blevins. “We make sure they’re in a safe, loving, caring environment, and we offer therapeutic services to those kids in need.”

Many children who enter foster care come with very few personal belongings.

“A lot of our kiddos come in with a little trash bag full of clothes. Some do, some don’t,” said Blevins.

StepStone is hosting its second annual Wrapped in Love blanket drive for children in foster care from Jan. 17 to Feb. 14. The blankets these children receive are a source of comfort and warmth but are also a therapeutic tool for many.

“Sometimes that can be a positive trigger for some of these kids,” said StepStone Recruiter and Trainer Keisha Montgomery. “They can hug up to it, they can cry, and especially teenagers, they want to cry and scream into their blanket. It’s a therapeutic need for some of these kids, they just cherish anything that they get.”

In 2021, Wrapped in Love saw nearly 1,000 blankets donated, but Blevins and Montgomery and shooting for a new goal for 2022′s blanket drive.

“This year we want to double that. It’d be great if we could even triple it,” said Montgomery, “and what we do is, even if, say we got enough blankets for every single kid that we have in Kentucky, we could put those back for new kids that come into care.”

To donate to the drive, visit Blu Horizon Realty or Rent-A-Center in Prestonsburg, Parkview Pharmacy in Minnie, or the Salyersville Grade School and drop off blankets in StepStone’s Wrapped in Love boxes. You can also call your local StepStone location to be pointed in the right direction, or visit StepStone’s website for more information.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in early morning Pike County crash
The latest WYMT Snow forecast as of 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
Rain changes to snow later, Winter Weather Advisory starts tonight
Man pardoned by former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin sentenced to nearly 40 years in prison
The final snow forecast from the WYMT Weather Team, valid through Thursday morning, January 20,...
Severe Weather Alert Day continues as rain changes to snow
Appalachian Family Clinic in Paintsville, Ky.
DEA, Sheriff’s Office search Paintsville Clinic

Latest News

SS
‘Wrapped in Love’: Foster agency spreads love with new blankets for children in foster care -6pm
Kentucky's House leadership has announced their proposed redistricting plans.
Lawmakers override Gov. Andy Beshear’s redistricting vetoes
Staying warm as the icy temperatures stick around could be a rough road for some.
From traveling to thermostats, emergency management crews across the Big Sandy highlight safety
Heating and air companies are very busy this time of year. Consistent freezing temperatures can...
Freezing temps keeping Ky. plumbers, HVAC companies busy