HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For the second time this week, Trent Noah is rewriting the Harlan County record book.

With his 44 points against Letcher Central, the Black Bear guard broke his own school single-game scoring record that he set on Tuesday.

Over the past two games, Noah averages 43 points per game.

