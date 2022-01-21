Somerset man pleads guilty to Child Pornography charges

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The Office of the Kentucky Attorney General announced on Friday that a man from Somerset pleaded guilted to child pornography charges.

Bryceton W. Prater, 23, was facing five counts of possession or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor less than 12 years old (C Felony); five counts of possession or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor older than 12 years old but less than 18 years old (Class D Felony); and one count of distribution of sexual performance by a minor (Class D Felony).

In July, detectives were notified of an I.P. address in Pulaski County that downloaded child pornography through a file-sharing program.

Detectives said they got a search warrant and took a laptop and SD card.

They said the two items combined had more than 1,000 images of child pornography.

