Advertisement

Somerset man pleads guilty to Child Pornography charges

Change this caption before publishing
Change this caption before publishing(WILX)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The Office of the Kentucky Attorney General announced on Friday that a man from Somerset pleaded guilted to child pornography charges.

Bryceton W. Prater, 23, was facing five counts of possession or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor less than 12 years old (C Felony); five counts of possession or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor older than 12 years old but less than 18 years old (Class D Felony); and one count of distribution of sexual performance by a minor (Class D Felony).

In July, detectives were notified of an I.P. address in Pulaski County that downloaded child pornography through a file-sharing program.

Detectives said they got a search warrant and took a laptop and SD card.

They said the two items combined had more than 1,000 images of child pornography.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in early morning Pike County crash
Appalachian Family Clinic in Paintsville, Ky.
DEA, Sheriff’s Office search Paintsville Clinic
WYMT Snow
Snow showers continue early, frigid air moving in
Harlan Independent and County Schools officials discuss new restrictions on in-person classes
Harlan Co. Health Department blames sporting events for COVID spike
Golden Alert issued for Lee County man
Man found safe after Golden Alert issued Thursday morning

Latest News

COVID-19 At-Home Antigen Test
Do you need to report at home COVID-19 tests to the health department?
Gavel, generic
Former Eastern Kentucky Sheriff federally charged for stealing
KRDHD suspends calling positive COVID-19 cases
Joe B. Hall. Celebrity Y YY The University of Kentucky men's basketball team beat LSU 94-77 on...
Gov. Beshear declares Thursday ‘Joe B. Hall Day’ after legendary UK coach dies earlier this week