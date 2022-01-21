Slowly clearing skies today give way to a frigid night

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Clouds and flurries could follow us into Friday, but by the end of the day, some sunshine should return before temperatures fall into the dangerously cold category.

Today and Tonight

Some moisture off of the Great Lakes could continue to bring us some light snow chances at times today, but that should start to wrap up fairly early in the day as skies start to clear by this afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 20s with some light wind making it feel like the teens all day.

Tonight, skies clear out and temperatures will plummet. Many locations will drop into the single digits for actual air temperatures and when you factor in the wind chill, it will feel like below zero out there at times. This could be the coldest night we have had so far this season. Stay as warm as you can and bring those outdoor animals in if at all possible. If not, make plans to have a way to keep them warm. Remember, if you are cold, they are too.

Weekend Forecast

We look to finally get above freezing on Saturday under sunny skies. Highs will quickly climb from the single digits into the upper 30s for most. We will absolutely take it. Look for increasing clouds Saturday night which should keep us a little warmer. Most locations will drop into the low to mid-20s.

We’ll keep a mix of sun and clouds for much of the day on Sunday, but a couple of the models are trying to throw some flakes or sprinkles into the mix in the evening hours. I don’t think they will be anything major, but something to watch. Highs will top out around 40 before dropping into the mid-20s.

Extended Forecast

The beginning of the new work and school week could be the warmest day we see in the next few with highs topping out in the mid to upper 40s under a mix of sun and clouds. Skies will turn mostly cloudy by Monday night and keep our lows in the low to mid-30s.

More chances for rain and snow return Tuesday with a new cold front. We’re keeping a close eye on it, but right now, it doesn’t look like a major player. That may change as we get a little closer, so stay tuned!

