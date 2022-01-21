Advertisement

Reward offered in Wayne County arson, burglary case

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Property owners are hoping tips from the public can help lead to the arrest of whoever broke into and burned down their house in Wayne County.

Brian Runyon is offering a $5,000 reward of his own, on top of a $5,000 reward being offered by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal, for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

A statement from the Fire Marshal says the fire occurred before 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, and evidence at the scene indicated a breaking and entering occurred to unattached structures at the property as well.

Runyon, along with his wife and a couple of their friends, bought the house on the 3000 block of Twelve Pole Creek Road in Dunlow in July of 2020.

Runyon lives in Vinton County, Ohio, and says he goes to the property in Wayne County every couple weeks. He says he was last there the Sunday before the fire, and none of his property co-owners were there when the fire occurred.

“We have not had a moment’s trouble from anyone or anything at that place until last Friday,” Runyon said.

Runyon, who has family from the Dingess area, says the house did have a security camera system, but none of the video survived the fire.

He says the house was secluded, with no other homes within a mile of it.

Runyon says he has no idea why anyone would start a fire there.

“I just hope they find them so it doesn’t happen again,” Runyon said.

Runyon says they did have insurance on the house, but they’re undecided about whether to rebuild in the same area after this.

“They took something from us we can’t replace,” Runyon said. “We can never replace that little nice house. I would like to catch whoever did this.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the West Virginia Arson Hotline at 800-233-FIRE.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in early morning Pike County crash
Appalachian Family Clinic in Paintsville, Ky.
DEA, Sheriff’s Office search Paintsville Clinic
KDPH COVID-19 map as of Jan. 20, 2022
Health experts explain why COVID infections may be rising in specific Kentucky counties
Harlan Independent and County Schools officials discuss new restrictions on in-person classes
Harlan Co. Health Department blames sporting events for COVID spike
WYMT Snow
Snow showers continue early, frigid air moving in

Latest News

The property owner is offering a $5,000 reward on top of a reward of the same amount being...
Reward offered in Wayne County arson case
Snow and Ice are closing roads, cancelling school, and falling power lines. But the frigid...
Protecting pets from frigid winter
jw
Tourism office and park employee bring KTIA awards back to the ‘Star City’ - 4:30pm
pb
Tourism office and park employee bring KTIA awards back to the ‘Star City’ - 6pm
Prestonsburg Tourism and one Jenny Wiley State Resort Park employee brought honors from the...
Tourism office and park employee bring KTIA awards back to the ‘Star City’