Opening date for Richmond Buc-ee’s released; ‘mass hiring’ event planned

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The new Buc-ee’s gas station and convenience store will open its doors in just a few months and the company is set to hold a mass hiring event.

Located just off exit 83 in Madison County, Buc-ee’s is one of the biggest convenience store and gas station combinations in the nation.

Buc-ee’s officials tell us the new location is currently scheduled to open on April 18.

A date for that mass hiring event hasn’t been set yet, but we’re told it will be in about six weeks. Buc-ee’s says they’ll be hiring 400 store associates. We’re told those positions are full-time jobs, paying at least $15 an hour, with benefits.

They will also be hiring for part-time opportunities.

