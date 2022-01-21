Advertisement

More than 16,000 new COVID cases in Kentucky on Friday

Just one day before, 18,571 positive tests for COVID-19 were reported statewide.
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In his COVID-19 report, the Governor announced 16,130 new cases, bringing the total case count to 1,056,284.

The state’s positivity rate now sits at 32.10%.

4,108 of the new cases were children 18 and younger. 2,347 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 439 people remain in the ICU, with 268 on a ventilator.

The Governor also announced 28 new deaths.

Carroll County leads the state with an incidence rate of 391.

All 120 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.

