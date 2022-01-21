More than 16,000 new COVID cases in Kentucky on Friday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In his COVID-19 report, the Governor announced 16,130 new cases, bringing the total case count to 1,056,284.

The state’s positivity rate now sits at 32.10%.

4,108 of the new cases were children 18 and younger. 2,347 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 439 people remain in the ICU, with 268 on a ventilator.

The Governor also announced 28 new deaths.

Carroll County leads the state with an incidence rate of 391.

All 120 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.

Today I am announcing the highest COVID report since the pandemic began, with 16,130 newly reported cases and a record positivity rate of 32.10%. Studies released today show just how effective booster shots are in protecting our people. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/HL7kr0qZCz — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) January 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.