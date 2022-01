POND CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT has confirmed that Belfry head boys’ basketball coach Mark Thompson is no longer with the program.

Details are not yet known on why Thompson has left the program.

Thompson went 101-145 in nine seasons at Belfry. The Pirates won the 60th District title in 2021 and started out 6-6 this season.

