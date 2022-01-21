Advertisement

Man runs following traffic stop; deputies track footprints in the snow

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A routine traffic stop along West Virginia Route 73 quickly turned into a chase Thursday in Logan County.

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, the traffic stop was initiated after deputies notice a white GMC truck in the Mud Fork area with no brake lights.

Deputies say when they approached the truck, a passenger, later identified as Jody Adkins, took off running.

Deputies followed Adkins to a trailer off Oriole Way.

Approximately ten people were inside of the trailer and told deputies Adkins left through a back door.

Deputies say they located Adkins at another home in the Verdunville area by tracking his footprints in the snow.

Adkins was found inside a closet of the home.

He was arrested on an active capias through the Logan County Circuit Court, fleeing on foot and obstructing an officer.

