Lexington Pro Soccer releases renderings of proposed stadium

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We now have our first look at Lexington’s Pro Soccer Team stadium.

This is a rendering of what the stadium could look like:

The team’s season is set to begin next spring. They’ll start out playing at UK’s facility.

“This has been something we’ve been working on for a long time. We’re soccer fans, the stadium is more than just soccer,” said Stephen Dawahare, partner of Lexington Pro Soccer Team Project.

It’s a 6,000-seat sports venue, hotel, apartment building and retail space.

“It’s really important as a region to have a vibrant urban core,” said Terry Sweeney, Downtown Lexington Partnership president.

Some are in favor of taking a shot at bringing soccer to the heartbeat of Lexington.

“People want to go to a place where there’s a place to stay, they can eat, drink, they can do all the other things that’s there. They want a safe environment,” Dawahare said.

“As long as they do that park deal, they’re going to build over there. I think the city already has enough buildings,” Lexington resident Jack Ditto said.

Many people are asking about parking.

“It’s clearly been one of the main parts of focus on this, trying to make sure the city, the Lexington Convention Center had some guidelines they laid out for us and asked us to make sure we accommodate that. We believe we exceeded those guidelines,” Dawahare said.

Dawahare said the plans include more parking spaces than is currently available.

They’ll need an assist from the Lexington Center Corporation before they put up their nets.

“This is one of a number of proposals that the Lexington Center will be reviewing,” Sweeney said.

Will an old parking lot transform into the field of dreams?

“I think it’s amazing for a community like this,” Lexington visitor Dave Lovegrove said, who is from Indiana.

The soccer team’s logo, colors and name is set to be released soon.

