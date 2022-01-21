Knott Central officially introduces Joe Beder as head football coach

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - There’s a new man at the helm of the Knott Central Patriots program.

KCC officially introduced Joe Beder as the new head coach Friday, returning to the post after a stint there in the late 2000s.

”I’m glad to be back because I felt like we could have done better and I hope we will this time,” Beder said. “I feel like we got a lot of support this time around. So far Mr. Hoover and the board and Mr. Pollard have been very supportive and forthright with what we’re trying to go forward with and do.”

Beder has been a head coach for Leslie County and Hazard as well. He amassed a 12-41 record during his five seasons at Knott Central between 2005-09.

