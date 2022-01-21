Advertisement

Kentucky women fall to Florida

Rhyne Howard scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the loss
Rhyne Howard scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the loss(UK Athletics)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. – All-American Rhyne Howard scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds but the 23rd-ranked Kentucky women’s basketball team lost to Florida 77-52 on Thursday night at Memorial Coliseum.

Kentucky (8-6, 1-3 SEC) got 12 points from freshman Jada Walker and 10 from Jazmine Massengill.

Florida (14-5, 4-2) hit 30 of 58 (51.7 percent) from the floor, including seven of 15 (46.7 percent) from three-point range. Kentucky hit just 18 of 66 (27.3 percent) from the field, including four of 18 (22.2 percent) from beyond the arc.

The Gators held advantages in rebounding (48-31), second-chance points (12-8) and points in the paint (40-16).

Kentucky played without Dre’una Edwards, who leads the team in rebounding and is second on the squad in scoring. Edwards was not available for the game due to a disciplinary matter.

Florida scored first on a Zipporah Broughton basket but Kentucky answered 11 seconds later on an Olivia Owens shot in the lane. Florida would score the next four before UK got a Massengill jumper to cut the lead to 6-4. The Gators would score the next six points to take a 12-4 lead with 4:15 left in the first period.

Kentucky would answer with an 8-3 run to get within three, 15-12. But Florida got a three from Alberte Rimdal to lead 18-12. The Gators would lead 20-14 before Kentucky scored the final bucket of the period, a Treasure Hunt layup, to cut the lead to 20-16, which would be the score at the end of the period.

Florida scored the first six points of the second period to lead 26-16. Kentucky would get a Howard free throw and a Hunt layup to make it 26-19 but Florida answered with back-to-back threes from Rimdal to lead 32-19 with 6:19 left in the half.

The Gators would extend the lead to 36-19 before Kentucky got a runner from Howard to end the 10-0 run with 3:39 left in the half. The Cats would get within 38-26 before the Gators scored the final six points of the period to lead 44-26 at the break.

Florida continued to extend the lead in the third period. The Gators scored the first five points of the quarter, the start of a 13-2 run, that extended the lead to 57-28. Florida would lead 59-30 before Kentucky got seven straight points, four from Massengill and three from Howard, to cut the deficit to 59-37 after three quarters.

In the fourth period, Kentucky was able to run off nine points in a row, cutting the lead to 65-48, but the Cats would get no closer.

Kentucky returns to action on Sunday, hosting Ole Miss at Rupp Arena. Tipoff is set for noon ET and the game can be seen on the SEC Network.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in early morning Pike County crash
The latest WYMT Snow forecast as of 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
Rain changes to snow later, Winter Weather Advisory starts tonight
Man pardoned by former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin sentenced to nearly 40 years in prison
The final snow forecast from the WYMT Weather Team, valid through Thursday morning, January 20,...
Severe Weather Alert Day continues as rain changes to snow
Appalachian Family Clinic in Paintsville, Ky.
DEA, Sheriff’s Office search Paintsville Clinic

Latest News

Alice Lloyd upset WVU Tech 64-62 on Jan. 20, 2022.
Alice Lloyd upsets WVU Tech on late game winner
Jenkins hosted East Ridge on Jan. 20, 2022.
Thursday’s scores from across the Mountains
Trent Noah scored his 1000th point on Tuesday against South Laurel.
Trent Noah breaks own record for second time in less than a week
Junior Skyelar Potter and second-year man Johni Broome scored 17 points each
Morehead State knocks off Belmont 83-74