Hospital officials ask people not to go to the emergency room for COVID tests

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - As COVID cases continue to go up, some hospital officials are asking people to stop going to emergency care just for COVID tests.

Dr. David Worthy with Baptist Health Corbin said they are starting to get overwhelmed again.

A month ago, the hospital was helping around 20 people per day. Now they are dealing with approximately 50 a day.

On several occasions, people who just want a COVID test have come to the ER for it.

“It clogs up the emergency room. It ties up our staff,” said Worthy. “The people that come in that truly need our help, true emergent cases, are getting delayed care because we are having to triage through the other folks.”

