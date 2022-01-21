Advertisement

Gov. Beshear declares Thursday 'Joe B. Hall Day' after legendary UK coach dies earlier this week

Joe B. Hall. Celebrity Y YY The University of Kentucky men's basketball team beat LSU 94-77 on...
Joe B. Hall. Celebrity Y YY The University of Kentucky men's basketball team beat LSU 94-77 on Senior Day in Lexington's Rupp Arena on Saturday, March 5, 2016. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics(Chet White | UK Athletics)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jan. 21, 2022
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear paid tribute to a legendary University of Kentucky men’s basketball coach.

The Governor declared the day as “Joe B. Hall Day” across the Commonwealth by signing a proclamation.

In his tweet, Governor Beshear said “There’s no question that in basketball and in life, he left it all on the court. Fly high, coach.”

Coach Hall died Sunday at the age of 93.

