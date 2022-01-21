Gov. Beshear declares Thursday ‘Joe B. Hall Day’ after legendary UK coach dies earlier this week

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear paid tribute to a legendary University of Kentucky men’s basketball coach.

The Governor declared the day as “Joe B. Hall Day” across the Commonwealth by signing a proclamation.

Today I signed a proclamation declaring Joe B. Hall Day in the commonwealth, to honor the life and legacy of @KentuckyMBB’s basketball coach Joe B. Hall.



There’s no question that in basketball and in life, he left it all on the court. Fly high, coach. pic.twitter.com/Zk3dxHUZpL — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) January 20, 2022

In his tweet, Governor Beshear said “There’s no question that in basketball and in life, he left it all on the court. Fly high, coach.”

Coach Hall died Sunday at the age of 93.

