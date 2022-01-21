Gov. Andy Beshear orders flags to half-staff in honor of Kentucky guardsman

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT)– Following a request by the Adjutant General of Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear is ordering flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Sunday, Jan. 23, in honor of a Kentucky National Guard soldier who died Jan. 10, 2022, in El Paso, Texas.

Sgt. 1st Class Johnnie Lee Patrick II died while serving on active duty as part of the Southwest Border Mission.

He will be buried Sunday at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Estill County.

Patrick served in the Kentucky National Guard for more than 20 years and was a member of the 207th Engineer Company out of Jackson, Kentucky.

All individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies are encouraged to join in this tribute. Additional flag status information is available at governor.ky.gov/flag-status.

