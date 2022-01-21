Gov. Andy Beshear announces more than $2 million given to Letcher County

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear was in Letcher County Friday afternoon to announce funds to help local projects.

In total, the Governor announced more than $2.2 million given to the county.

The city of Whitesburg will be getting a new famer’s market, and a million dollars of the money will go towards a new kitchen.

“It is exciting to see the innovation and the ideas. I met two new business owners...ages 11 and 13 today,” said Beshear.

Whitesburg officials said this will help make things more convenient for their sellers.

“They can just bring their things here,” Whitesburg Mayor Tiffany Craft said. “Put them out and they don’t have to worry about their tents. Don’t have to worry about the weather. This helps them with their prosperity.”

Craft said it will bring new tourism opportunities to the area.

“I think with this new structure, it allows us to be in one permanent spot,” she said. “This will just be a destination place for a lot of our tourists.”

She added it will also stimulate economic growth for the city and county.

“This will provide equal opportunity for all kinds of people,” Craft said. “This will let people know that in the future, Whitesburg is still thriving.”

Gov. Beshear said he was happy to bring good news to the region after several difficult weeks.

“Eastern Kentucky’s becoming an agriculture technology and agriculture center for the United States of America,” he said. “It’s a really special and exciting time, it tells us if we push through this pandemic, we will make it through. There’s a much brighter tomorrow.”

The Governor also announced more than $600,000 for road repairs and $700,000 for water and sewer projects.

He said this will help bring clean drinking water to more than 200 households in the area.

