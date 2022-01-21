Frigid night ahead, single digit temperatures possible

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While we stay dry tonight, frigid temperatures continue. Many people could wake up in the single digits on Saturday morning.

Tonight through Saturday night

Into tonight, clouds begin to fade away and winds go calm. This will set the stage for a frigid, Friday night across the mountains. Please remember the four P’s into the overnight hours: pets, plants, pipes, and people. Check on people that may be without heat or electricity, and bring your pets inside if you can. Lows could tumble into the single digits for many.

We are starting the weekend on a dry note. We stay under a mix of Sun and clouds and (FINALLY) highs get above freezing. Temperatures top out in the mid-and-upper-30s.

This dry streak continues into Saturday night. Another cold night is on tap but not as cold as Friday night. Lows bottom out in the lower-20s.

Off-and-on Rain Chances

Clouds begin to increase across the mountains on Sunday. We are watching out for some rain/snow showers into the afternoon and evening hours. Highs reach the upper-30s and lower-40s.

We are dry and warmer on Monday! Highs reach the middle-40s under a mix of Sun and clouds. A gorgeous start to the work week.

Another system is eyeing the mountains by Tuesday. We could see more rain/snow showers under a mostly cloudy sky. Highs top out in the upper-30s with lows falling into the middle-teens.

Extended Forecast

The middle of the work week looks dry for now.

We stay under a partly cloudy sky on Wednesday and Thursday.

Highs on Wednesday only reach the upper-20s, but highs warm into mid-30s by Thursday.

On Friday, clouds increase across the region with a small chance of snow flurries. Once again, highs top out in the mid-30s.

