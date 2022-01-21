Former Eastern Kentucky Sheriff federally charged for stealing

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A federal indictment says a former Eastern Kentucky sheriff is accused of stealing more than $50,000 of cash seized by law enforcement.

News outlets report that prosecutors announced Thursday that Keith Cooper, 68, was indicted last week by a grand jury in Covington on one count of mail fraud and one count of theft of property from a federally funded agency.

The indictment says he’s accused of embezzling money that belonged to the agency from 2013 until 2017.

He served as sheriff until the end of 2018.

Authorities haven’t set a date for Cooper to appear in court and it wasn’t immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

